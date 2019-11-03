Gor Mahia exit Confederation Cup

By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia were Sunday eliminated from Caf Confederation Cup after losing 2-1 to DR Congo giants DC Motema Pembe in the second leg play-off match in Kinshasa.

K’Ogalo failed to advance to the group stage after losing 3-2 on aggregate having settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Kasarani a week ago.

At Stade Tata Raphaël Stadium, Wellington Ochieng handed Gor Mahia the lead in the 10th minute before Vinny Bongonga drew the hosts level in stoppage time of first half. Junior Kone then scored the winner for Motema Pembe in the 64th minute.

Wellington opened the scoring in the 10th minute after beating Motema Pembe’s keeper Mouko Marel with a rasping drive from the edge of the box.

Gor held on for the better part of the first half but were unlucky to concede on the brink of half time when Vinny Bongonga tapped in the equaliser.

Steven Polack made his first change in the 47th minute withdrawing the ineffective Nicholas Kipkurui for Ernest Wendo to help strengthen the midfield and it worked as the visitors poured forward in attack.

Gor almost went ahead in the 53rd minute but Wellington's connection to Kenneth Muguna’s delivery from a corner went wide. On the other end, Bongonga shot wide in the 59th after Doxa Gikanji picked him out with a cross.

The moment Motema Pembe silently craved arrived in the 64th minute when Kone capitalised on a defensive lapse to score from close range.