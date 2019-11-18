By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia will pitch camp in Kisumu ahead of their Kenyan Premier League clash against Kakamega Homeboyz on Wednesday.

The champions, who settled for a 1-1 draw with Libyan side Al Hilal SC in a friendly on Saturday, have shifted their attention to KPL where they sit top of the log with 18 points from seven matches.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack reckoned the friendly helped him keep his players active during the international break.

“We have learnt a lot from the Benghazi trip and we used the match to gauge our preparedness for Kakamega Homeboyz match. It will be a tough one but we are all prepared. Every game is important to us so we will be going for a win,” Polack told Nation Sport.

K'Ogalo might be without Harambee Stars trio of Lawrence Juma, captain Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango, who will be in action for Kenya against Togo on Monday.

“I believe in the players who will be available and I know they will give us all the three points,” added Polack.

