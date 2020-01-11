Gor Mahia face Kakamega Homeboyz test

By JEFF KINYANJUI

By DONNA ATOLA

Champions Gor Mahia take on Kakamega Homeboyz in a round 18 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) match at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega Sunday afternoon having not trained for three consecutive days as the players stage a go slow due to unpaid salaries and allowances.

K’Ogalo coach Steven Polack is a worried man and says he expects a tough match from the opponents, who are on a good run so far this season, and are currently second on the log with 33 matches from 16 matches. Gor Mahia are third with just a point less, but have three matches in hand.

“My only worry is when you stay for a while without touching the ball you tend to take time before adjusting in match situations. However, like I have said before, we have quality players who are giving their best to this club despite the situation and my hope is they will fight and pick the three points,” Polack told Nation Sport.

Homeboyz captain Allan Wanga, who has scored six goals in the league, says they are eager to avenge the first leg loss to the reigning champions.

“We will not dwell on what our opponents are going through – we are focused and approach this game with a winning mentality, just like we have done in all our matches. For us it is not a special game, it is just like all the other matches we play in the league. We have prepared very well and want to pick the three points at home,” he said.

Struggling Kisumu All Stars will host Posta Rangers at the Moi Stadium. Kisumu in another round 18 match. Otenga is looking to redeem itself after going down to Tusker in its last match, while the Mail Men come into this match on the backdrop of a hard fought 2-1 win over AFC Leopards on Wednesday.

All Stars’ interim coach Arthur Opiyo is confident that the team will end its losing streak. The players are upbeat and looking forward to the game after payment of eight months’ salaries and arrears they were owed was disbursed into their accounts.

“This is quite a promising team given the talent, passion and dedication the players have. We have sharpened the weak areas in the team and we are looking forward to taking on Posta Rangers. I expect a tough match but we are ready to fight for at least a point bearing in mind we are at home,” said Opiyo.

Arthur replaced Henry Omino, who was shown the door after a series of poor performance, which has left the team in the relegation zone. The team lies third from the bottom on KPL log with eight points garnered from 16 matches.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo says they will not underrate All Stars despite their poor run. The Mail Men are placed ninth on the log with 22 points drawn from 16 matches.

“We cannot underestimate them - they can pull a surprise given the home ground support- so we will give our best and hope to win,” said Omollo.

In other matches Sunday afternoon, Sofapaka take on Nzoia Sugar at Machakos in an early kick off, Bandari hosts table-toppers Tusker at the Mbaraki Sports Club, Mathare United and Kariobangi Sharks battle at Kasarani in what has been christened the Slum Derby, while Chemelil Sugar and KCB will square it off at the Muhoroni Stadium.

FIXTURES

Sofapaka v Nzoia Sugar – Machakos – 1pm (LIVE)

Bandari v Tusker – Mombasa – 2pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Gor Mahia – Bukhungu – 3pm

AFC Leopards v Wazito – Machakos - 3pm (LIVE)

Kisumu All Stars v Posta Rangers – Kisumu – 3pm

Mathare United v Kariobangi Sharks – Kasarani – 3pm

Chemelil Sugar v KCB – Muhoroni – 3pm