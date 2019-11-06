By CECIL ODONGO

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia will be seeking a return to the top of the table when they host Mathare United on Wednesday at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos.

In another KPL match, Western Stima will host coastal side Bandari at Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

Both K’Ogalo and Bandari were bundled out of Confederation Cup on Sunday by Daring Club Motema Pembe of DR Congo and Horoyo AC from Guinea respectively.

Gor Mahia face their bogey team, at a time when financial challenges are biting hard at the club. On Tuesday, players failed to turn up for the team’s training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds due to unpaid salaries stretching to three months now. Coach Steven Polack was at pains to explain the recent development.

“We have a game tomorrow (Wednesday) yet nobody has turned up for training including the players who didn’t travel for the Motema Pembe game. I don’t know their whereabouts and it will be difficult to win games if we continue this way,” said Polack.

A senior player who spoke on condition of anonymity insisted he can't keep on training and honouring matches yet he can't even cater for his basic needs.

“I can’t continue playing for the badge yet I'm broke. They have been giving us small amounts of money which don’t help us much. I won’t be going to Machakos for the game against Mathare United and this could end up being a walkover from the look of things,” he said.

Another player said he was in Harambee Stars camp which is preparing to take on Egypt on November 14 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. “I was in Harambee Stars camp and am not sure whether I will be in Machakos to play,” said the player.

Polack has warned his players to be wary of their opponents considering the last time K’Ogalo beat Mathare was in 2016.

“We will be going for a win. We know they are tough opponents but we will do all our best to outclass them in preparation for the derby this weekend,” said Polack.