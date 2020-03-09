By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia striker Boniface Omondi says confidence and hard work in training has made him one of the dependable strikers at the club.

Omondi scored the solitary goal in Gor's 1-0 win over AFC Leopards in the "Mashemeji Derby" on Sunday. The diminutive forward capitalised on a defensive error by Ingwe to score from close range in the 27th minute.

The 24-year-old says the goal shows he has matured enough and will build on it to emerge as one of the top strikers in the country in the near future. This was his second derby goal, having scored in the 2-0 second leg win over Ingwe in 2018.

“I felt good to have bagged my second goal in the Mashemeji Derby since I joined Gor Mahia three years ago. Our team boast of quality strikers and competition is tough. However confidence and belief is what has made me a regular starter and I hope to continue with my fine form,” said Omondi in an interview with Nation Sport.

While admitting AFC Leopards have improved since the first leg where Gor won 4-1, Omondi praised their rivals for putting up a spirited fight.

“AFC Leopards were worthy opponents and we survived because of our experience and playing out on the wings. They also had their chances but we got ours and utilized it,” he noted.

The speedy forward joined K’Ogalo from Nzoia Sugar in 2017 and has emerged as a key player guiding the club to three league titles. He is optimistic Gor will defend their title despite stiff competition from Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker respectively.

Omondi has scored four goals so far this season for the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions and hopes to increase his tally in the nine remaining matches.