Gor Mahia star out of Algeria tour

As they prepare to face Algerian side Nasr Athlétique de Hussein Dey in their Confederation Cup Group “D” match on Sunday, Gor Mahia will be without first choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch.

At the same time, the Gor Mahia management has made arrangements to proceed straight to Egypt for an eight-day camp ahead of the other Caf Confederation group match against Zamalek that is scheduled for March 10.

A squad of 20 players left the country Friday afternoon and are expected in Algiers at noon today ahead of the big showdown that will be staged at the Stade du 20 Aout 1955 in the Algerian capital.

The team will have a stopover in Dubai before heading to Egypt for an eight-day camp.

Experienced Oluoch, was left out of the travel party as he is nursing an ankle injury he picked during Wednesday’s league match against Tusker. He was also given the red card for a foul that led to his leg injury.

Fredrick Odhiambo and Shabaan Odhoji were drafted in as emergency replacements.

“We didn’t know Oluoch’s injury was serious until yesterday when the leg started swelling and the doctor told us he is unfit to play. It is a big blow but we hope the other goalkeepers will step up to the challenge. Odhiambo has played in such a competition before so it shouldn’t be a big problem,” said Gor’s assistant Secretary General Ronald Ngala.