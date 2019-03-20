 Gor Mahia hit Kenpoly to advance in SportPesa Shield - Daily Nation
Gor Mahia hit Kenpoly to advance in SportPesa Shield

Wednesday March 20 2019

Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre (left) greets Gor Mahia's Ugandan forward Erisa Ssekisambu after the Mashemeji Derby at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 9, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT |

By VINCENT OPIYO
Gor Mahia whipped Nairobi Regional league side Kenpoly 4-0 to progress to the next round of the SportPesa Shield following their round 32 match played at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Ugandan Erisa Ssekisambu bagged a brace, before Nicholas Kipkirui and Eric Ombija added their names to the score-sheet with a goal each.

“It was a learning experience for us and we are lucky that we met Gor Mahia for the second time. Last year we conceded five, but went on to play well in the county league to earn promotion to the fifth tier,” Kenpoly sports coordinator Geoffrey Matayoh said ON Wednesday.

“We hope that next time we can beat them in a cup competition,” he added.

The match had been scheduled for last weekend, but was pushed forward to allow Gor play Petro Atletico from Angola in the final group game of the Caf Confederation Cup last Sunday.

Kenpoly shift their focus to their next league match against Tusker Youth slated for Saturday at Ruaraka grounds.

