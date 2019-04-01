By VICTOR OTIENO

Champions Gor Mahia on Monday beat visiting Nzoia Sugar 2-1 in a league encounter at Moi Stadium in Kisumu to stretch their lead at the top of the SportPesa Premier League.

Hansel Ochieng fired Nzoia ahead from the spot on the 3rd minute, but it was short-lived as Francis Mustapha netted the equaliser three minutes later.

Geoffrey Ochieng netted K'Ogalo'swinning goal five minutes to end of normal time which takes their points tally to 41, five ahead of second-placed Sofapaka.

Gor's head coach Hassan Oktay admitted the contest was tough, but said his charges should have won by a bigger margin.

"We knew the game was going to be tough and it was, but I think we should not win this way, we should score more goals," said Oktay.

Nzoia's Sugar tactician Vincent Sifuna said he was satisfied with the results, noting that his side gave their best.

"The game has been fine and I think the crowd has seen that that we are capable of beating Gor. It just a defensive lapse that cost us," said coach Sifuna.

Ochieng swept Nzoia into the lead in the third minute from the spot after he was fouled by Wellington Ochieng inside the box. He beat Gor's goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo with a high ball to left side of the goalpost.

But the visitors surrendered the lead just three minutes later as Mustafa netted the equaliser. The Burundian beat goalkeeper Humphrey Kahati with a high drive after a poor clearance by Nzoia's defenders from Dennis Oliech's attempt.

Oliech should have given K'Ogalo the lead on the 17th minute, but his rasping left-footed shot inside the box was parried for a fruitless corner-kick by goalkeeper Kahati. The former Kenyan International forward was on the offensive again two minutes later, but the effort was saved by visitors' custodian.

Nzoia's Stephen Etyang was involved in a another chance on the other end a few moments later, but he was intercepted rightly by the green shirts inside the box.

Goalkeeper Katasi reacted fast on the 31st minute to gather the ball at the face of Charles Momanyi, who had gone up to head a corner-kick delivery, before Peter Gin wasted Nzoia's build-up a few yards from the host's box.

Oktay made a double first-half substitution five minutes to the break, injured Cercidy Okeyo being replaced by Lawrence Juma, and Benard Ondiek was rested for Shafik Batambuze.

The visitors threatened early in the second half when Collins Wakhungu collected a loose ball on the right wing to send a rising strike, which was cleared by a green shirt inside the box, before they were denied a result by Geoffrey Ochieng after 54 minutes from a corner-kick.

Ochieng drew goalkeeper Odhiambo into action six minutes later with a low shot from the left wing as Nzoia looked determined to restore their lead.

Gor's major attempt in the second half came in the 63rd minute when George "Blackberry" Odhiambo cleverly fed Geoffrey Ochieng, who had sneaked into the box, but the latter failed to beat Katasi from a one-on-one situation.

Looking to stretch their lead, Oktay sought the services of Ugandan forward Erisa Ssesesikambu in the 74th minute for Samuel Onyango, with coach Sifuna responding five minutes later with the introduction of Abraham Kipkogei for Ochieng.

Batambuze was unlucky with his long range attempt two minutes later as it went right into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Katasi, before Oliech attempt dipped over the crossbar.