Gor Mahia hit Sofapaka, move top of KPL table

Skipper Kenneth Muguna struck a second half winner as Gor Mahia overpowered Sofapaka 2-1 to move to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League table on Wednesday at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Kenyan international midfielder Lawrence Juma headed home the opener on 13 minutes from Boniface Omondi's pinpoint cross but their celebration was shortlived as Sofapaka's Jebinak Ameyaw took advantage of a defensive lapse to level matters six minutes later.

The two teams went for the breather tied 1-1 and the hosts came back a rejuvenated side in the second half.

After a series of attacks, Muguna headed home the winner on 67 minutes.

"I'm happy with the way the boys played and utilised the chances," stated Gor's head coach Steve Polack after the win.

Despite the loss, which leaves his side ninth on the league standings on 26 points, 15 adrift leaders Gor Mahia, Sofapaka coach John Baraza remains hopeful of a strong end to the season.

