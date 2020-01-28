Gor Mahia host Sofapaka in Kisumu

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia take on Sofapaka at Moi Stadium Kisumu in one of their matches at hand and coach Steven Polack is eager to get the maximum points that would see the club leapfrog Kakamega Homeboyz at the top of the log.

The tactician, however, expects tough opposition from the ninth-placed Batoto Ba Mungu and has urged his players to be careful.

“Matches at hand are tricky at times and we need to make the two that we have count. All KPL teams up their game when facing us and I know Sofapaka will be no different. We have however prepared well for this fixture and I am optimistic we will get a positive result,” he said.

Gor beat Bandari 3-0 in their last outing on Saturday at Afraha Stadium to move into second place.

Sofapaka surprisingly dropped two points against bottom of the log Chemelil Sugar on Saturday and coach John Baraza is hoping the team will bounce back.

“We didn’t have a good outing away in Muhoroni against Chemelil. We didn’t play well in the first half of the match that largely affected our game plan. In the second half they scored the equaliser and defended solidly, locking out all our attempts,” he told the club’s portal.

“Gor Mahia are a good side and it’s going to be a very difficult and an interesting match. We are ready to face them having trained well. I feel we have rectified on our areas of weakness and will bounce back with a win,” he added.

BREAK THE JINX

Zoo welcome Mathare United at the Green Stadium in Kericho with coach Herman Iswekha eager to break the jinx.

The Kericho club has never defeated the “Slum Boys” since they were promoted to the top-tier in 2017.

The team is, however, going through a transition having done away with a number of experienced players.

“We have very young boys who are fresh from school but their progress has been fantastic and they are gelling well with the rest of the team. We have prepared very well for this game and I think we will, for the first time in history, beat Mathare. The lads are very eager to win this particular match and I have seen their hard work in training,” he told Nation Sport.

Zoo forwards Derick Anami and Collins Neto are doubful for the match with hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Mathare United coach Salim Ali said his side is in perfect condition heading into this game.

"We have had two weeks to rest and work on our game plan so we head to Kericho fully prepared. We also won our last game against Sharks and that is important in terms of a confidence boost in the team. Though we have never lost against Zoo in the league, we know how a tough team they are especially playing at home. Take that in consideration as well as the fact that this season hasn't been the best for them and you automatically know that it will be a tough game,” Salim said.

