Gor Mahia hunt Aigle Noir at Kasarani

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia face Burundian side Aigle Noir in a Caf Champions League preliminary round return leg at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday afternoon.

The two teams played to a barren draw in the first leg and K’Ogalo will be looking to finish the job at home and proceed to the next stage.

Gor only registered 16 players for the preliminary rounds of Champions League but coach Steven Pollack is confident of proceeding despite having a lean squad.

"We have trained very well this week and deserve to win. We have a lean squad due to late registration but at the end of the day you only need 11 players on the pitch and I hope the team I choose will do the job," said Pollack.

Pollack has also called upon the Green Army to fill Kasarani and rally behind the boys.

"It was a good first time experience for me to see the club’s fans in huge number at Machakos during the Super Cup game against Bandari and I hope we can have even more fans to push us forward as we face Aigle Noir. It makes football enjoyable and easier when you have many fans behind the team," offered Pollack who made his touchline debut in the first leg.

Team captain Kenneth Muguna echoed the tactician’s comments saying: “They really caused us problems in the first leg especially during the second half. They had home support and this time we also have the same and we will take advantage of that. We have prepared well in the course of the week and the coaches have issued specific instructions that we hope to execute during the match.”

Aigle Noir held their final training session at the match venue on Saturday evening and coach Joslin Bipfubusa has also expressed optimism ahead of the encounter.

“We have done all that needs to be done in terms of preparations and it's now up to the boys to fight on the pitch. I hope we win and move to the next stage but football has three results – either a win, draw or a loss. We are going for a win but we are aware there’s the possibility of drawing or losing. I expect a tough but equally entertaining match,” he said.

The match kicks off at 4pm and fans have been urged to purchase tickets in advance online at infinityticketing.com since no physical ones will be sold. Terrace tickets will be going for Sh200, VIP Sh 500 while those for the VVIP section will retail at Sh2000 each.

Should K’Ogalo dispatch Aigle Noir, they will face the aggregate winner between Algerian side USM Alger and SONIDEP from Niger.

Gor Mahia probable line up

David Mapigano (GK), Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Geoffrey Ochieng, Wellington Ochieng, Tobias Otieno, Kenneth Muguna (C), Lawrence Juma, Boniface Omondi, Nicholas Kipkirui, Dickson Ambundo