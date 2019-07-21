Gor Mahia land Burundian side in Champions League
Sunday July 21 2019
Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have been drawn against Aigle Noir CS of Burundi in the first round of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Champions League.
The first round aggregate winner will meet either USM Algers of Algeria or Niger's SONIDEP in the second round.
SportPesa Shield holders Bandari will take on Sudan's Al Ahly Shandy in the preliminary round of the Confederation Cup.
The aggregate winner will face either Tunisia's US Ben Guerdane or South Sudan's Amarat in the next round.
