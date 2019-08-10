Gor Mahia leave for Burundi with just 15 players

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia will leave for Burundi on Saturday evening ahead of their preliminary Caf Champions League tie against Aigle Noir on Sunday with just 15 players.

Gor Mahia had earlier registered 25 players for their Caf assignments this season, but later made several changes that led to late registrations. They will now have to make do without some players notably new signings Gislain Yikpe and Francis Afryie. Dennis Oliech and custodian Boniface Oluoch will also not make the trip.

Until Friday evening, K’Ogalo was still trying to secure air tickets from the Ministry of Sports and unfortunately did not manage to get all the required tickets. They therefore had to trim the traveling squad to just 15 players and 5 technical bench members.

Their problems have further been compounded by the fact that SportPesa just recently terminated all their sports sponsorships in the country. The giant gaming firm until recently was sponsoring K’Ogalo to the tune of Ksh 65 million per annum.

Squad

List of players

Fredrick Odhiambo, Robert Mapigano, Geoffrey Ochieng Shafik Batambuze, Wellington Ochieng, Joash Onyango, Kenneth Miguna, Tobias Otieno, Dickson Ambundo, Samuel Onyango, Lawrence Juma, Nicholas Kiprui, Joachim Oluoch, Charles Momanyi, Boniface Omondi

List of technical bench