Gor Mahia legend eulogised as gifted midfielder

"He was the finest dribbler I have ever played with."

These are the words former Kenyan international Allan Thigo used to describe fallen Gor Mahia legend Martin 'Ogwanjo' Ouma, fondly known as 'Chati' due to his dribbling prowess in the 60s and 70s.

The late Ouma who died at 71 is survived by his widow Claris Ouma and nine children. He will be laid to rest on Tuesday at his home in Hawinga village, Alego Usonga in Siaya County.

Ouma took a final bow on Saturday. He collapsed and died at his home after suffering stroke. He has been ailing for the past three years.

Ouma who played in the midfield, earned the name 'Chati' (Luo for a very troublesome person) because he gave opposing defenders a hectic time.

According to his son Tom Ouma, the burial will only be attended by immediate family members and few friends due to a ban on social gatherings by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His wife Claris Ouma eulogised him as “a humble man with great wisdom whose popularity did not make him forget his family.”

"Death has taken a very loving man from us. He was a very humble man, a man of the people and a man with great wisdom,” Claris said.

Ouma was among the first players to have joined Gor Mahia when the club was formed in 1968. He went on to play for the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions until he retired in 1981.

RAILA'S TEAMMATE

He played alongside former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for Luo Union FC in early 60s. The club was later transformed to Gor Mahia in 1968.

Odinga, Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda and Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga have sent their condolences to the family.

"We have lost one of the founder pillars of the Mighty Gor Mahia. Ogwanjo ‘Chati’ is truly one of the best dribblers K'Ogalo has had in all these years of existence. We pray for the family and for his soul to rest in eternal peace," Rachier eulogised the former Harambee Stars player.

Tom confirmed that the family had received messages of condolences from Odinga whom he said had given the family financial support to ensure a decent send off for his team mate and friend.

"Jakom (Odinga) has personally reached out to the family and has supported us to ensure our fallen father gets a decent send-off. We are very grateful to him for standing with us during this trying moment," said Tom.

FIRST AFCON

The late Ouma will be remembered for the role he played to help the national team Harambee Stars qualify for the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations which was hosted in Yaounde, Cameroon.

It was the first time Kenya, under the tutelage of German coach Eckhardt Krautzun, qualified to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Harambee Stars finished third in their group behind Cameroon and Mali. Togo were last.

"I still remember how ‘Ogwanjo’ enabled Kenya to qualify for Afcon for the first time in 1972. It was tough during those years because only eight teams participated in the tournament and getting a slot required dedication and wining matches," said Thigo.

Apart from Thigo, the other surviving members of the 1972 Harambee Stars Africa Cup of Nations squad are John Nyawanga and Joram Roy.

Nyawanga who lives in his rural home in Luanda, Vihiga County, recounted how he captained Harambee Stars to Afcon in 1972, saying coach Krautzun would substitute him with Ouma in matches.

"I was the captain and we used to play in the same position. Initially, he would be in the starting line-up for some of our matches. Later, he later performed well and could play regularly while I was on the bench. I have lost a very good friend and a talented footballer," said Nyawanga.

While condoling with Ouma's family from his Navakholo home in Kakamega County, Joram accused the government of neglecting former footballers who laid the foundation for the national team in 1960s and 70s.

"The government has neglected us and we are despised in society yet we played and carried the Kenyan flag high during our time. Do they want to pay us when we are dead and can't enjoy the money?

I am living in poverty and I can hardly feed myself in old age yet I gave a lot for this country. My condolences to Martin’s family. We will really miss him," said Joram, who played for Nakuru All Stars and Bata Bullets in the 60s and 70s.

UNBEATEN SEASON

At club level Ouma will be remembered for guiding Gor Mahia to an unbeaten record in 1976 Kenyan Premier League season as a captain, with Thigo as a player-coach.

Apart from Thigo the other member of Gor’s 1976 Kenyan Premier League-wining squad who are still alive are David Okello 'Andiwo', Paul Owuora, Maurice Ochieng' 'Sonyi', Maurice Ouma 'Ole Tunda' and James Ogola ‘Kadir.’

Thigo remembers with nostalgia how Ouma helped K'Ogalo win the two-leg semi-final against Horoya FC of Guinea in Caf Cup Winners Cup in 1979.

"There are matches we won and things we achieved with Ouma in the team. However I will never forget the match against Horoya. He beat all of Horoya’s defenders at City Stadium and dribbled past them as we won 2-0 in front of our home fans. His dribbling skills also enabled us to win 1-0 away and we qualified for the final. Martin was really talented," he added.

Thigo and Laban Otieno bagged the two goals in the first leg of the match at City stadium. Gor lost the final against Canon Sportif of Cameroon, but would later win the prestigious Mandela Cup in 1987.

Ouma’s brothers, James Onyango and George Onyango, also played for Posta Rangers in 80s and in the late 90s.