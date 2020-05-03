Gor Mahia legend to be buried on Tuesday

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia legend Martin 'Ogwanjo' Ouma who passed on Saturday morning will be buried on Tuesday at his home in Hawinga village, Alego-Usonga constituency in Siaya County.

The burial will only be attended by immediate family members due to the government directive on social gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to his son Tom Ouma, the retired midfielder died at home from a stroke. His body was later transferred to Bama mortuary in Siaya town the same day.

"He started suffering from stroke three years ago and he fell down and died at home. He was a very responsible and kind person," Tom told Nation Sport.

Ouma will be remembered for his sterling performance in Gor Mahia colours in the 70s and guiding the local football giants to 1979 Confederation of African Football (Caf) Cup winners Cup final against Canon Sportiff of Cameroon where K'Ogalo lost 6-0 on aggregate.

He was part of the team that won the Kenyan Premier League unbeaten in 1976. He also featured for Harambee Stars in the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations.

Austin Oduor, who captained Gor to Mandela Cup success in 1987 and played alongside Ouma in the 1980 campaign, described the deceased as a dedicated and disciplined footballer who gave his best on the pitch and motivated other players.

"He was a good midfielder with great dribbling skills. He would sometimes play on the flanks and was among the key players alongside Allan Thigo. Apart from playing with him in Gor before he left at the end of 1980 season, I played against him while I was at Luo Stars," said Oduor. "I last met him during Mashemeji Derby in 2017 at Kasarani when we were invited as legends to watch the match."