Gor Mahia nab Rwandan midfielder

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

SportPesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia have reportedly completed the signing of Rwandese attacking midfielder Djabel Imanishimwe.

Rwandan champions Rayon Sport confirmed this transfer on their official Twitter page.

"We have reached an agreement for the transfer of midfielder Djabel Imanishiwe to Gor Mahia. We would like to wish our captain well as we say a fond goodbye," confirmed Rayon.

Even though Gor Mahia officials refused to respond on this matter, Nation Sport understands Gor Mahia will part with approximately Sh3 million in exchange for the player's services.

The player, who has won five league titles, is expected to earn a Sh1 million signing fee plus a Sh150,000 monthly salary.