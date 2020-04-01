Gor Mahia officials on the spot after Sh3,000 payment

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia’s management has clarified that all monies paid out to players at this time when the club is undergoing difficult financial times will not be deducted from salaries.

Players at the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions were angered by Sh3,000 payment they received from club as salary for the month on March. The money was wired to players’ accounts on March 27.

The club has also announced and promised that the players will receive their full salary next week.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gor Mahia’s Team Manager Jolawi Obondo told Nation Sport that the club has decided not to deduct the Sh3,000 paid out to players and other 'small' monies from what is to be paid to the players next week.

Obondo also clarified that the Sh3,000 was not salary as the players were made to believe, adding that the money was meant to cushion the players during this difficult period when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"The money (Sh3,000) has caused a lot of divisions at the club and is now being used by some individuals to fight the chairman. The true position is that the money was just a token to help them buy food and not a salary. This issue has caused us a lot of bashing from those opposing leadership at the club with all sort of bad things being said," said Obondo.

He clarified that in the past the club has always asked players to sign a register whenever any money paid out to them is to be deducted from their salaries at a later date.

"We gave them a token of Sh10,000 after Mashemeji Derby but they were all quiet. Before we had also been giving them something. Why then should they lament over the Sh3,000 yet it took the club chairman a lot of effort to get this money after they had asked us to find them something small?" he wondered.