Gor’s opponents Aigle Noir set for arrival

By CECIL ODONGO

Burundi champions Aigle Noir are expected in the country Wednesday afternoon ahead of the second leg match of 2019 Caf Champions League preliminaries against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

Gor Mahia CEO Lordvick Aduda Tuesday confirmed that their opponents will arrive on Wednesday, adding that preparations for the match are almost complete. K’Ogalo drew 0-0 with their Burundi opponents in the first leg tie played at Intwari Stadium in Bujumbura two weeks ago.

“We expect Aigle Noir squad and technical bench to land on Wednesday afternoon in readiness for Sunday’s match which is very important to us. We are going on with final arrangements and we urge our fans to turn up in large numbers on Sunday to support our team. We also urge them to be peaceful before, during and after the match,” said Aduda.

The veteran administrator also revealed that match referees who are from Rwanda and the match commissioner from Tanzania will arrive on Friday to officiate the tie at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

A win for Gor will see them to advance to the first round of competition and a scoring draw of any kind will eliminate the 18-time Kenyan Premier League Champions from the continental assignment.

Meanwhile, the club will issue a comprehensive statement on Wednesday regarding the situation of former Harambee Stars striker Dennis Oliech, with reports indicating that he has been lamenting on delayed payment of his salary.

Reports indicate the veteran striker who signed for Gor Mahia last season has not been attending training sessions thus rendering himself unavailable for selection for local and continental matches.