Zambia bound? Gor parts ways with captain

Gor Mahia has parted ways with captain Harun Shakava, the club has announced on Monday.

"Gor Mahia FC captain Harun Shakava has officially left the club through mutual agreement. The club through technical bench and the executive committee wish Harun Shakava all the best in his new assignment," read a statement on the club's official portal.

Shakava, who joined Gor Mahia in 2014 from Kakamega Homeboyz, leaves the record Kenyan Premier League champions having won five league titles and accumulated over 200 appearances.

He is rumoured to be on his way to Zambia where he will reunite with Kenyan international Musa Mohammed at Kitwe-based Nkana.