Gor Mahia players down tools as KCB lie in wait

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia players on Friday downed their tools demanding their unpaid dues from the club.

Nation Sport understands the club is yet to settle their August pay plus other benefits with the financial crisis being experienced around the league now threatening to ruin the new season.

The players were scheduled to hold a training session at the Camp Toyoyo from 11am Friday but refused to train citing their unpaid August salaries.

Club CEO Lordvick Aduda confirmed the development saying: "It is true there was a go-slow today and as the management of the team we are trying to talk to the players. We have not paid August salaries but we are not alone - most teams in the league haven't done so. We don't have money but we are working hard to sort it out."

TOUGH TIMES

Gor Mahia have had a rough couple of months after leading gaming firm SportPesa cancelled all the sports sponsorships in the country due to an ongoing dispute with the Kenya Revenue Authority over tax that led to the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) declining to renew their operating licence.

SportPesa was the club's main sponsor, pumping close to Sh70 million annually to the club.