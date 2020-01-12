alexa Gor Mahia promote youth team duo to senior side - Daily Nation
Gor Mahia promote youth team duo to senior side

Sunday January 12 2020

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack gives instructions during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi on October 31, 2019 ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe on November 3, 2019. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT |

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack gives instructions during their training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds, Nairobi on October 31, 2019 ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup match against DC Motema Pembe on November 3, 2019. PHOTO| SILA KIPLAGAT |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

JEFF KINYANJUI
By JEFF KINYANJUI
Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have promoted two players from their youth team. Former Kakamega High School midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango and Alphonse Omija join the senior team from Gor Mahia Youth and have been cleared by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

At the same time, Ugandan international Juma Balinya has also been successfully registered while Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu is set to officially join the team next week.

“They (Chris and Alphonse) are good players that have been training with us for a while now and it was just a matter of time before they stepped up. They are familiar with the setup and I know they will prove their worth,” Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack said.

"Juma has some good qualities while Owusu is a top midfielder. They will add experience and the good quality that we really need in the team," he added.

Balinya, who recently ditched Tanzania side Yanga, is a direct replacement for Ivorian forward Gislain Yikpe who also moved in the opposite direction.

The new signings could debut as K’Ogalo faces Kakamega Homeboyz in a round 18 league tie at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

