Gor Mahia promote youth team duo to senior side

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have promoted two players from their youth team. Former Kakamega High School midfielder Chris Alpha Onyango and Alphonse Omija join the senior team from Gor Mahia Youth and have been cleared by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

At the same time, Ugandan international Juma Balinya has also been successfully registered while Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu is set to officially join the team next week.

“They (Chris and Alphonse) are good players that have been training with us for a while now and it was just a matter of time before they stepped up. They are familiar with the setup and I know they will prove their worth,” Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack said.

"Juma has some good qualities while Owusu is a top midfielder. They will add experience and the good quality that we really need in the team," he added.

Balinya, who recently ditched Tanzania side Yanga, is a direct replacement for Ivorian forward Gislain Yikpe who also moved in the opposite direction.

The new signings could debut as K’Ogalo faces Kakamega Homeboyz in a round 18 league tie at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.