Gor Mahia on Wednesday retained the SportPesa Premier League for the third successive year after second-placed Bandari were held to a barren draw by Mathare United at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The stalemate at Kasarani meant that Bandari, who started the day eight points off the top, cannot leapfrog the champions even if K'Ogalo lose their three remaining matches.

Gor were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Vihiga United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, in the late kick-off tied that started at 4.15pm. Irrespective of the outcome, K'Ogalo were already assured of being crowned Kenyan champions for a record-extending 18th time.