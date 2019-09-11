Gor Mahia risk missing continental tie

By CECIL ODONGO

Gor Mahia risk missing Sunday's Caf Champions first round clash away to USM Alger, club chairman Ambrose Rachier said on Wednesday.

Rachier told Nation Sport that their traveling plans are now in shambles due to financial constraints, and the only option left if they fail to get assistance, is to grant the Algerian Champions a walk over.

Tuesday's fundraiser, which had been organised to assist, fell short of raising the Sh5 million required.

“Our chances of traveling is not even a half as you are asking. As at now, it is very dim and to be specific we may not travel to Algeria due to lack of money. The fundraiser was given a wide berth and most of those we had invited didn’t even show up. Even the guest of honour didn’t come. We are in a very bad situation,” Rachier told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

The match is slated for Sunday with the return leg to be played in a fortnight in Nairobi.

Tentatively, Gor had planned to leave the country on Thursday, but that is now dependent on them getting financial assistance.

The 18-times KPL champions risk being fined by the continental body if they do not honour Sunday's clash.

Most of those who were invited for the harambee were politicians and the chief guest was to be Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, but as at 7pm, only a handful of fans and club official were in attendance.

Sources at the club also revealed that players have not been paid their August salaries, but they have been patient with the club since their main sponsor SportPesa are yet to return to business.