Gor Mahia were at their brilliant best on Saturday whipping Bandari 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

K'Ogalo custodian David Mapigano opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Lawrence Juma doubled their lead in the 43rd minute.

Kennedy Otieno sealed the win in the 68th minute to complete a league double over the dockers who they beat 2-0 in the first leg.

The win leaves Gor second with 38 points from 16 matches while Bandari are 11th with 18 points from 17 matches.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack hailed his side for keeping a clean sheet against a decent side.

“Today we were facing a very strong opponent, but we were still assured of taking the win at stoppage time since we defended well,” said Polack.

Bandari interim coach Twahir Muhiddin conceded defeat saying they lost many chances in the first half.

“Despite creating more chances, we went three goals down but I urge the players to remain calm and focused as we plan for the next match,” said Muhiddin.

Joash Onyango almost put Gor ahead in the seventh minute but his header flew over the bar. But two minutes later, keeper Mapigano beat his opposite number Ndikumana Justin with a long ball having spotted the Burundian off his line.

Bandari almost scored in the 20th minute when Wycliffe Ochomo dribbled past Michael Apudo, but his effort was not good enough.

Clifton Miheso thought he had registered his name on the score sheet in the 23rd minute after connecting to Nicholas Kipkirui's cross but his effort hit the side net.

It's Lawrence Juma who cushioned Gor's lead in the 43rd minute with a curling shot from the centre of the field.

Gor continued to dominate in the second half with Polack introducing Bonface Omondi in the 58th to beef up his attack.

K’Ogallo scored their third goal in the 68th minute through a spectacular strike from Otieno that arrowed into the top right corner.

Muhiddin replied by resting Collins Agade for Namasaka Danson in the 62nd minute.