Gor Mahia seek winning return against wounded Sharks

By VINCENT OPIYO

Gor Mahia return to local action on Saturday when they host Kariobangi Sharks in a top of the bill Sportpesa Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gor, smarting from their elimination from Caf Champions League by Nigeria’s Lobi Stars, will be out to bounce back against Sharks, also fresh from continental heartbreak in Ghana. Sharks were dismissed from Caf Confederation Cup by Asante Kotoko on Saturday.

On the other hand, Gor’s loss in Enugu means that they will play in second round of Caf Confederation Cup against an opponent that will be known after the Friday night draw.

K’Ogalo’s coach Hassan Oktay is wary of Sharks threat after he watched them upset his current employers in Kenyan Premier League Super Cup earlier in the month. “Every team raises its tempo when playing against Gor and we are ready for Sharks. For us every game is important to win,” he said.

AFC Leopards will be seeking their first win of the season when they host a cash-strapped Vihiga United in Machakos on Saturday. Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)’s clash against Tusker will precede Ingwe’s match at the same venue.

In Mombasa, Bandari will host high riding Western Stima who will be out to extend their winning streak to four matches in a row, their best ever start to the league.