Gor Mahia seek winning return against wounded Sharks
Friday December 28 2018
Gor Mahia return to local action on Saturday when they host Kariobangi Sharks in a top of the bill Sportpesa Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.
Gor, smarting from their elimination from Caf Champions League by Nigeria’s Lobi Stars, will be out to bounce back against Sharks, also fresh from continental heartbreak in Ghana. Sharks were dismissed from Caf Confederation Cup by Asante Kotoko on Saturday.
On the other hand, Gor’s loss in Enugu means that they will play in second round of Caf Confederation Cup against an opponent that will be known after the Friday night draw.
K’Ogalo’s coach Hassan Oktay is wary of Sharks threat after he watched them upset his current employers in Kenyan Premier League Super Cup earlier in the month. “Every team raises its tempo when playing against Gor and we are ready for Sharks. For us every game is important to win,” he said.
AFC Leopards will be seeking their first win of the season when they host a cash-strapped Vihiga United in Machakos on Saturday. Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)’s clash against Tusker will precede Ingwe’s match at the same venue.
In Mombasa, Bandari will host high riding Western Stima who will be out to extend their winning streak to four matches in a row, their best ever start to the league.
Stima hold an upper hand in this clash at Mbaraki Sports Club with five wins and three losses in their 14 meetings. The Dockers have won two and drawn once in their first three matches of the season.
Stima skipper Maurice Ojwang acknowledged that they will face a tough opponent on Saturday but they are well drilled for the task ahead. ““Bandari have a good team, they showed that by ending Gor’s unbeaten run last season and confirmed it with another victory this season. We are psyched up for this match, motivation is high in camp with new players gelling in so well, we are optimistic of a win,” he told Nation Sport.
Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala says their target was to garner 12 points in the opening five games. “We are moving step by step and I know Stima match will not be easy as well because they are on a good run but we will try to capitalize on our home advantage,” said Mwalala, who lost his father Joseph Sichangi at a Kitale hospital on Wednesday after a short illness.
Saturday’s fixtures
Bandari v Western Stima (Mbaraki Sports club)
Sony Sugar v Zoo Kericho (Awendo Green stadium)
Posta Rangers v Mathare United (Afraha stadium, 2pm)
Ulinzi Stars v Sofapaka (Afraha stadium, 4.15pm)
KCB v Tusker (Kenyatta stadium, Machakos, 2pm)
AFC Leopards v Vihiga United (Kenyatta stadium, Machakos, 4.15pm)
Kariobangi Sharks v Gor Mahia (MISC Kasarani)
Kakamega Homeboyz v Nzoia Sugar (Bukhungu stadium)
Chemelil Sugar v Mt Kenya United (Chemelil Sports Complex)