Gor Mahia shift focus on visiting Congolese side

Gor Mahia and Bandari are eying good starts when they take on DC Motema Pembe and Horoya AC respectively in first leg Caf Confederation Cup play-off matches on Sunday.

K’Ogalo host the Congolese side at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani from 4pm while Bandari are away in Conakry in a match that kicks off at 7pm.

The second legs of both ties will be played next Sunday with aggregate winners qualifying for the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Bandari and Gor Mahia are guaranteed $275,000 (approximately Sh27.5 million) should they qualify for the group stage.

To get to the play-off stage, Bandari knocked out Tunisian side US Ben Guerdane while Horoya dropped down to the Confederation Cup from the Champions League after losing out to Algerian side JS Kabylie.

K’Ogalo too dropped to the Confederation Cup after an embarrassing 6-1 aggregate loss to USM Alger of Algeria while Motema Pembe eliminated Sudanese giants Al Khartoum on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Gor Mahia welcomed back Kenneth Muguna and Joash Onyango in training earlier this week and coach Steven Polack is banking on home advantage to give the team an advantage.

“I choose not to dwell on off pitch issues – we have a full house and that is what that matters. We have had a good week in training and the players have been pushing themselves very hard," he told Nation Sport.

“Their attitude and focus has been fantastic and I am optimistic they will apply the same during the game. It is a two-legged tie and we have to start with a win at home as that will put us in a good position in the return leg,” said Polack after the team’s last training session at Kasarani on Saturday.

“I love our fans (Gor Mahia). They are fantastic and I am absolutely love the songs they sing during games. If you don’t have supporters then you really don’t have a team. There have been there for the team through thick and thin – I now call upon them to turn out in large numbers and push the team to glory, the 12th man support is always very crucial."

POSITIVE START

Bandari are also looking for a positive start in Conakry. They held their final session at the match venue – Stade 28 September on Saturday afternoon and coach Bernard Mwalala is optimistic his charges will give a good account of themselves.

“At this level there are no easy opponents and we therefore expect another tough test,” he said.