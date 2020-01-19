Gor Mahia sign NSL player

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia have completed the signing of highly-rated midfielder Nicholas Omondi from National Super League (NSL) side Kibera Black Stars.

The youngster joins the reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side on a two-year deal.

Gor Mahia Team Manager Jolawi Obondo has confirmed to Nation Sport the development.

“He is a very good player and we are happy to have him join the club. He adds something different in the team and we hope he can settle in first and become an important player for the team,” Jolawi said.

Gor Mahia's new signing Nicholas Omondi (second right) poses for a photo with club chairman Ambrose Rachier after completing his two-year move. PHOTO | JEFF KINYANJUI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nation Sport has reliably learnt that the player’s contract at K’Ogalo has an exit clause in case he lands a deal abroad. A number of teams in Europe and USA have been following the progress of the youngster.

