Gor Mahia sign two strikers

Friday July 26 2019

Gor Mahia coach Hassan Oktay (centre) enjoys a light moment with his players during a past training session. PHOTO | FILE |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

By VICTOR OTIENO            
Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have moved to fill the gap left by Jacques Tuyisenge by roping in two foreigners Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie and Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

Tuyisenge left Gor Mahia for Angola’s giants Petro Atletico a week ago.

Afriyie, 24, joins the club from Mexico’s Murcielagos F.C while Gnamian, 23, featured for Sporting Club Gagnoa in the Ivory Coast top flight league.

The club announced the acquisition of the two players on Friday.

The two will compete for playing time with Nicholas Kipkirui, Dennis Oalo, Dickson Ambundo among others.

