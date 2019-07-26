Gor Mahia sign two strikers

By VICTOR OTIENO

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have moved to fill the gap left by Jacques Tuyisenge by roping in two foreigners Ghanaian forward Francis Afriyie and Ivorian striker Gislein Yikpe Gnamian.

Tuyisenge left Gor Mahia for Angola’s giants Petro Atletico a week ago.

Afriyie, 24, joins the club from Mexico’s Murcielagos F.C while Gnamian, 23, featured for Sporting Club Gagnoa in the Ivory Coast top flight league.

The club announced the acquisition of the two players on Friday.