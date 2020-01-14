Gor Mahia sign youthful striker

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia have signed National Super League (NSL) leading scorer Clinton Okoth from Migori Youth.

Okoth, 19, was on the radar of a host of other KPL clubs notably KCB, Tusker, AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks after topping the NSL scoring charts with 14 goals in the first leg but it's Gor who have secured his services on a one-year loan deal.

Okoth is expected to fill the void left by Francis Afriyie and Gisleim Yikpe who left K'Ogalo this month.

Migori Youth Chairman Abdi Aziz says the move is good for the youngster who has been at the club since he was 13.

"He has to grow as a player so I think it is a good challenge for him to try the next level which is the top league. Football has changed and nowadays it is all about how smart and effective you are not how old you are like before," Aziz told Nation Sport.

"He has to learn how to fight and I think at Gor Mahia he has the opportunity to play since they don't have many strikers at the moment. He has served us well and we wish him success," he added.

Migori Youth has also made several signings as it strengthens its squad with an aim of pushing for promotion to the KPL next season. Among the new signings include Evance Ajema from Division one side Sindo United, Kevin Haagai has been promoted from the club academy as well as Mark Ochieng from Awasi Secondary School. Others include winger Omonge Mandela and defender Samson Otieno from Sony Sugar as well as Arvine Odoyo from fellow NSL side Kenya Police.

With the exits of Anthony Abwao to KCB and Clinton Okoth to Gor Mahia, the new signings are expected to hit the ground running.