New Gor signing keen to emulate want-away Shakava

By SAMUEL GACHARIRA

Newly signed Gor Mahia defender Maurice Ojwang’ is looking to make a name for himself at the record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions.

Ojwang’, who captained Stima last season, has joined K’Ogalo on a three-year deal on Tuesday. The centre half has been on K'Ogalo's radar since 2016 when Brazilian Jose "Ze Maria" Marcelo was in charge.

The budding defender has been tipped as a perfect replacement for Harun Shakava who is rumoured to be on his way out of the club. And just like Shakava established himself as a regular having joined as an unknown player in 2014 from Kakamega Homeboyz, Ojwang is eager to emulate the burly Gor skipper.

“I have really thought about this and I believe I’ve made the right decision. I wanted a new challenge after being at Stima for six years so when Gor came calling it was an easy decision to make,” Ojwang told Nation Sport.

"I know there are good players in my position but that’s the level of competition I wanted to improve my game. I am ready to fight for my position," he added.

Ojwang, will contend for a place in Hassan Oktay’s first eleven with Shakava, Joachim Oluoch, Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi and newly signed Elvis Ronack.

At Gor, he will also reunite with his former teammates at Stima namely Kenneth Muguna, Geoffrey Ochieng', Joash Onyango and Bernard Ondiek.

"The presence of my former teammates will make it easier for me to settle in. The fact that most of them have succeeded here at Gor also motivates me. It’s all about hard work and grabbing the opportunities when they come by,” said Ojwang’.