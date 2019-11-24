alexa Gor Mahia sink Bandari in Mombasa - Daily Nation
Gor Mahia sink Bandari in Mombasa

Sunday November 24 2019

Gor Mahia midfielder Samuel Onyango (right) vies for the ball with Bandari defender Felly Mulumba during their Kenyan Premier League Super Cup match at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on August 18, 2019. Gor beat Bandari 1-0. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Abdulrahman Sheriff
By Abdulrahman Sheriff
Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia were too good for hots Bandari beating them 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League tie at the Mbaraki grounds on Sunday.

Goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afiriye either side of halftime, coupled by a penalty miss from Bandari's William Wadri made it a good outing for K'Ogalo.

The league leaders increased their tally to on 24 points, six ahead of second-placed Posta Rangers who lost 1-0 to Tusker earlier.

more to follow....

