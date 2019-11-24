Gor Mahia sink Bandari in Mombasa

By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia were too good for hots Bandari beating them 2-0 in a Kenyan Premier League tie at the Mbaraki grounds on Sunday.

Goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afiriye either side of halftime, coupled by a penalty miss from Bandari's William Wadri made it a good outing for K'Ogalo.

The league leaders increased their tally to on 24 points, six ahead of second-placed Posta Rangers who lost 1-0 to Tusker earlier.