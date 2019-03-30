By VICTOR OTIENO

Champions Gor Mahia on Saturday moved to the summit of the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) standings for the first time this season with a hard fought 2-1 win over visiting Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The league's MVP Eric Kapaito set the domestic cup holders on their way with a goal on 21 minutes but it was cancelled out by Lawrence Juma moments later, before Francis Kahata scored the winner on the stroke of halftime.

At Chemelil Sports Complex, Chemelil Sugar rallied from behind to edge Tusker by a similar scoreline.

Boniface Muchiri opened the scoring for Tusker in the 13th minute, before Lucas Waitere equalised for the hosts on 31 minutes. Musa Oundo netted Chemelil's winning goal in the 40th minute from the spot after Clyde Senaji was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the area.

At Moi Stadium, Gor coach Hassan Oktay was full of praise for his charges while admitting that it was a tough duel.

“The game was difficult even though we had many chances. We dominated and won which is very important to the team,” he said.

His opposite number William Muluya said his charges lost because they did not capitalise on their chances.

“Gor used their chances in the first half to beat us. We came back stronger but all they did was to manage the game,” said Muluya.

Coach Oktay overhauled his side with Kenneth Muguna being the only player given a starting role from the line-up that started against Zoo Kericho in Wednesday’s midweek clash. Gor won the match 4-0 in Kericho.

Sharks had the first open chance of the match on 13 minutes when first leg scorer Duke Abuya connected with a pass from the right wing but he failed to beat goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo in a one-on-one inside the box.

Eight minutes later, Kapaito broke the deadlock when he sent a low shot to the unguarded right side of K’Ogalo’s goalpost.

Gor almost responded immediately but Muguna’s strike inside the box after a brilliant dribble was blocked.

Sharks' lead was short-lived as Juma found the back of the net three minutes after Kapaito's opener. The latter latched onto a poor clearance from Philemon Otieno’s cross, to send a low drive past a helpless John Oyemba in Sharks goal.

Coach Muluya was forced to make a first-half substitution with Vincent Wasambo replacing the injured Athanas Moan.

Goalkeeper Oyemba made a brilliant save five minutes to the break when Nicholas Kipkirui played in Jacques Tuyisenge who raced to send a firece shot, which the shot stopper dived to punch over the crossbar for a fruitless corner-kick.

Gor then took the lead one minute to the break when the lively Kahata found the back of the net from outside the box with a volley which caught goalkeeper Oyemba by surprise.

Kapaito and Abuya combined well moments after the restart, but the danger was cleared by skipper Harun Shakava before Kahata missed a chance in the hour-mark from Kipkirui’s pass.

Oktay sought fresh energy upfront with Ugandan forward coming on for Kipkirui on 64 minutes, before Sharks responded in the 70th minute by resting Sydney Lokale for Nicholas Omondi.

K’Ogalo’s momentum in the clash looked to have reduced with Sharks crowding their half in search for a goal.

Tuyisenge could have bagged a third for Gor in the 75th minute, but he rushed and blasted the chance wide before Abuya’s effort two minutes later was ruled out for offside.