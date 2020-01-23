Gor Mahia snap up Apudo from Posta Rangers

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia have signed Posta Rangers left-back Michael Apudo on a three-year contract, Nation Sport understands.

Posta Rangers coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo confirmed the news and wished him all the best.

“He has been a good servant to the club since we signed him from Sony and he requested to be released to pursue greener pastures and we obliged. May he succeed in his new club,” Pamzo told Nation Sport.

“We have found a good replacement in Mohammed Yusuf who joins the club in a three-year deal and we hope he can be as good as Apudo was or even perform better,” he added.

Gor Mahia are thin on the left back position with Ugandan left-back Shafik Batambuze still out on a long term injury.

Posta, who face Wazito on Saturday in Machakos, have also been handed a huge boost with captain Joseph Mbugi and forward Gearson Likono renewing their contracts. The two have extended their stay at the club by a further three years each.