Gor Mahia staring at Champions League exit

K’Ogalo pulled one back in the 55th minute, captain Muguna sending Mansouri the wrong way after Charles Momanyi's goal-bound shot was handled in the box

Algeria Under 23 International Zakaria Benchaa made it 3-0 with brilliant curler into the corner as the game went to the breather with the Algerian champions firmly in control

Mohamed Rabie scored the opener in the 16th minute, sending in a volley from inside the box after a good cross from Muaid Ellafi on the left flank

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Gor Mahia suffered a 4-1 defeat in the hands of Algerian side USM Alger in a first round Caf Champions League match at the Stade Mustapha Tchaker in Bilda on Sunday night.

Mohamed Rabie scored the opener in the 16th minute, sending in a volley from inside the box after a good cross from Muaid Ellafi on the left flank.

Rabie doubled his side's lead in the 45th minute from the spot after Gor Mahia custodian David Mapigano was adjudged to have fouled him in the box.

Algeria Under 23 International Zakaria Benchaa made it 3-0 with brilliant curler into the corner as the game went to the breather with the Algerian champions firmly in control.

Play was stopped for a minute after Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui was elbowed by Hamza Kudri in the 47th minute and had to be attended to my medics. Kenneth Muguna took the resultant freekick but USM keeper Ismael Mansour easily picked it. Samuel Onyango came in for the injured Kipkirui a few minutes later.

K’Ogalo pulled one back in the 55th minute, captain Muguna sending Mansouri the wrong way after Charles Momanyi's goal-bound shot was handled in the box.

Advertisement

Zakaria Benchaa grabbed his second in the 75th minute to make it 4-1, reacting fast to tap in a rebound from the edge of the box after a freekick had beaten Mapigano but bounced off the post.

USM Alger's big win at home means they carry a huge advantage to Nairobi when the two teams meet for the return leg in Kasarani on September 29 with the aggregate winner entering the group stage of the competition.

Gor Mahia line-up