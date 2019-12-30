Gor Mahia striker joins Yanga

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Ivorian striker Gislain Yikpe Gnamien has completed a move from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia to Tanzanian giants Yanga SC.

The burly forward joins Yanga on a two-year deal, ditching the financially challenged K'Ogalo barely six months after signing for them.

Yanga announced the capture on their social media platforms revealing Gislain will don the number 9 jersey.

"Official - Yikpe Gnamien Gislain is now a Yanga player. He has signed a two-year contract and will wear jersey number 9," Yanga posted on its official Facebook page on Monday.

K'Ogalo has had financial issues since gaming giant SportPesa terminated all sports sponsorships in Kenya in August with players now going for months without salaries and allowances.

Under Fifa laws, a player is free to move if he is not paid for two months and it is this opening that Gislain has used to force a move to Yanga.

Advertisement

However, Gor Mahia is eager to pursue the matter as, according to them, he is still under contract.

"He signed a two-year contract which is still valid. Yanga has to follow the right process. The transfer window opens on 1st January and they have to get clearance and a release letter. Let's see what happens then," Aduda told Nation Sport.

Another Gor Mahia winger Dickson Ambudo is also said to be close to signing for the Tanzanian giants, who are boosting their squad ahead of the popular "Karikor Derby" against Simba SC, which is set to be played on Saturday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.