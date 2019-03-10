Gor need a win against Petro in the final group game set for Kasarani to qualify to the last eight and coach Hassan Oktay will be hoping for a far better performance in that contest.

Zamalek are top of the pile with eight points, followed by Angolan club Petro Atletico in second place. Algerian side NA Hussein Day lie third.

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Gor Mahia lost 4-0 away to Zamalek in a Caf Confederation Cup Group D match in Alexandria, Egypt, Sunday evening.

Goals by Mahmoud Alaa, Youssef Obama, Ferjani Sassi and Omar El Said did the trick for the effiecient hosts at the El Borg Stadium.

This result leaves the Kenyan champions bottom of the four-team group, but still with a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Zamalek are top of the pile with eight points, followed by Angolan club Petro Atletico in second place. Algerian side NA Hussein Day lie third.

Gor need a win against Petro in the final group game set for Kasarani to qualify to the last eight and coach Hassan Oktay will be hoping for a far better performance in that contest.

Just like against Dey in Algiers last week, Abdalla put Zamalek ahead in the tenth minute by heading into an empty net from a free kick after Samuel Onyango had fouled his man at the edge of the area.

Up until that moment, poor Gor should have been two goals down but were bailed out by an impressive Fredrick Onyango who was manning the goal.

Onyango saved a one on one chance with Ibrahim Obama after Ernest Wendo had carelessly lost possession in midfield.

There was no denying Obama 12 minutes later though. The midfielder pounced on a loose ball and rifled home a shot from close range to make it 2-0.