Gor Mahia superfan Jaro Soja dives into face masks business

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Kenyan sports fraternity to reflect as on-field action remains non-existent countrywide.

Resultantly, off-pitch innovation has surged. Gor Mahia superfan Jared Abong’o, commonly known as Jaro Soja, has found a business opportunity to market the club by manufacturing face masks for fans of Kenya's most successful club.

Football and fashion are two things that Jaro Soja has managed to merge, with a practical twist... prevention of spread of the coronavirus.

He is now making facemasks to fight Covid-19, not just for his love for the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions, but also to make ends meet in these trying times.

Jaro Soja urged his fellow fans to follow the measures and guidelines put up by the government to fight the pandemic. Kenya had reported 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya on Tuesday, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 296, with the 74 recoveries. Kenya's death toll was 14 as of Tuesday.

While the Ministry of Health has warned against the efficacy of decorative face masks, Jaro Soja guarantees top quality while urging fellow fans to stay safe.

"We all miss going to the stadium. It's our collective responsibility to ensure we follow the guidelines so that we defeat this disease and go back to the stadiums to support our teams once more," he said.

As of the KPL's suspension in mid-March, Gor Mahia were perched atop the standings with 54 points from 23 matches, sevens points more than second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have a game in hand.