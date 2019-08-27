Gor Mahia terminates Oliech's contract

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have terminated the contract of striker Dennis Oliech over serious and persistent cases of misconduct.

According to a club statement sent on Tuesday, the player’s poor performance on the pitch and serial absence from training without permission from the club have led to his premature ouster from the record Kenyan champions, just months into his two-year deal.

The club says it has reached out to Oliech without success and resorted to termination of his contract.

The club officially wrote to the player informing him of the step to end his contract and promised to settle his dues

“In pursuance of the provisions of Clause 6 of your Player Agreement Contract entered into with Gor Mahia Football Club we hereby write to advise you that we have terminated your contract with immediate effect on grounds of Just Cause as also stipulated in FIFA Article 14 Regulations of the Statues and Transfer of Players. The grounds supporting the just cause are: