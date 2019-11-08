Gor Mahia to face Libyan giants in Egypt

The team is set to leave on Tuesday for Egypt where they will spend a week. Coach Steven Polack says the trip to Egypt is welcome news as it will help the club re-energise in a relaxed atmosphere.

“It has come at the right time. We have the opportunity to train and also relax in a good environment during the international week and that to me is very good. I will miss several players who will be away with the national team but the bigger chunk will be available and that is good,” Polack told Nation Sport.