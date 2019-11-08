Gor Mahia to face Libyan giants in Egypt
Reigning Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia will face Libyan giants Al Ahli Tripoli in a friendly match in Alexandria, Egypt on Friday next week.
The team is set to leave on Tuesday for Egypt where they will spend a week. Coach Steven Polack says the trip to Egypt is welcome news as it will help the club re-energise in a relaxed atmosphere.
“It has come at the right time. We have the opportunity to train and also relax in a good environment during the international week and that to me is very good. I will miss several players who will be away with the national team but the bigger chunk will be available and that is good,” Polack told Nation Sport.
Al Ahli Tripoli have fully financed Gor Mahia’s trip to Egypt. They are Libya’s second most successful club having won 12 league titles, 6 Libyan Cups and 2 Super Cups.