Gor Mahia to take Motema Pembe by its horns

By CECIL ODONGO

Ivorian Yikpe Gislain believes Gor Mahia can qualify for the group stages of Caf Confederations Cup with victory over DC Motema Pembe of DR Congo in the return leg on Sunday.

Yikpe, who scored in the 1-1 draw in the first leg, is expected to partner Nicholas Kipkirui in attack in Kinshasa with Ghanaian Francis Afriye unavailable since he was not registered for the competition.

Gor need a win of any kind or a scoring draw of at least two goals to seal passage to the lucrative group stage that comes with a Sh27.5 million purse.

"We are going to win this match because we only need one goal. I have read in the media they are calling us an average team but we are not cowed. We are determined to get a good result," Yikpe told Nation Sport on Thursday after a training session at Camp Toyoyo grounds.

"All players are in the right state of mind and we will do our best to get a win. I am ready to hunt for goals and our opponents should prepare for a tough battle on the pitch," he added.

K'Ogalo, who were initially scheduled to travel on Saturday, jetted out of the country on Friday aboard Kenya Airways.