Why Gor Mahia treasurer won't contest in FKF polls

Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo has announced she will not present her nomination papers to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections board due to the controversy and legal issues surrounding the whole process.

Bolo is among the candidates who had expressed interest for the coveted National Executive Committee (NEC) Women Representative seat. Others are Kerubo Momanyi and referee Margaret Omondi.

“I want to thank everyone of you for the support and encouragement you have accorded me ever since I declared my intention to vie for the seat of NEC Women Representative in FKF National election. I am humbled. However, in view of the protracted and injurious ligations surrounding these polls, I wish to refrain from presenting my nominations papers for the current round,” Bolo said in a statement.

“This decision is premised on a firm belief that for meaningful change and progress to be realised in football, all stakeholders must pull in one direction. Acrimony, such the ones witnessed in the current process do not bode well for football and rob the sport of a much-needed tranquil aura to thrive. I hold the opinion that a clear roadmap should be established to pave way for a controversy-free election after the current legal impulse is sorted.”

Bolo further said that it was her "hope and belief is that amicable ending to the dispute surrounding these elections will be arrived at and football will win in the end.”

The Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) recently postponed the hearing of a petition involving FKF and the Sports Registrar to Tuesday. The federation is seeking orders compelling the Sports Registrar to allow it to carry out the elections. FKF is yet to comply fully with the Sports Act.

