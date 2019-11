By JEFF KINYANJUI

Gor Mahia continued their dominance over AFC Leopards with a 4-1 humiliation in the Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani on Sunday.

Goals from Yikpe Gislain, Clifton Miheso and Lawrence Juma reduced Tresor Ndikumana's effort to a mere consolation as K'Ogalo made up for an underwhelming first half.