Gor Mahia unveil new coach, players

By DAVID KWALIMWA

More by this Author

Gor Mahia on Thursday unveiled new coach Steve Polack, his deputy Patrick Odhiambo, and 17 new players ahead of the 2019/2020 SportPesa Premier League season.

At the glittering ceremony held at a Nairobi hotel, a beaming club chairman, Ambrose Rachier bragged that the club will be - as usual - competing for top honours both locally, in the region and on the continent.

Fifty-eight-year-old Polack also seemed to agree with his new boss.

"I always strive to be number one," the former Asante Kotoko coach said.

"And this is a new challenge, a big one. We will have to get it right and the first impression is we will."

Polack comes in as a replacement of Hassan Oktay, who quit earlier this week, seven months into his two-year contract.

Odhiambo has also been recruited as a like-for-like replacement of Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno, who resigned at the end of last season to join KCB as head coach.

Of the new players unveiled, six signed from the club's youth team, two others followed Odhiambo from Sony Sugar, two Tanzanians, and a Ghanaian, who joins from a Mexican club.

Polack and Gor Mahia's first assignment of the season is Sunday's Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg clash away to Burundian club Aigle Noir in Bujumbura.

New players: