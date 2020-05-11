By CECIL ODONGO

The wave of uncertainty surrounding the future of dependable players at Gor Mahia continues with Tanzanian winger Dickson Ambudo the latest to say he is unsure of his stay at K’Ogalo.

Ambudo whose contract with Gor Mahia expires at the end of July, revealed to Nation Sport that he had received offers from a number of clubs and was considering them.

The speedy winger joined K’Ogalo in July last year from Tanzanian Premier League side, Alliance on a one-year contract.

He has been staying at his hometown, Mwanza, since the season was suspended in early March due to the coronavirus pandemic that has so far claimed 30 lives in Kenya.

Ambudo has scored six goals for the 19-time Kenyan Premier League champions.

“For now I am not sure if I will continue playing for Gor after the expiry of my contract in July. I have received offers from various clubs which I will not reveal for now, if the talks end well then I will communicate. For now I am still a Gor Mahia player,” said Ambudo. The 24-year-old left winger refused to comment on the rumours that his next destination was to Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

The Dar club are reported to be interested in the services of Ambudo whom they view as a perfect replacement for ageing, former K'Ogalo striker Meddie Kagere.

Ambudo also said he was happy to have won another league title with Gor who were declared champions by Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa on April 30.

KPL have however opposed the decision and written a protest letter to Caf with CEO Jack Oguda calling on clubs to ignore the federation’s declaration.

“I am happy for my time at Gor Mahia because I have been playing regularly. I feel part of the squad which has won titles in the past three seasons and also represented Kenya in continental competitions,” said Ambudo.

The player's agent Babu Ally said they will announce a decision on the issue soon.

"Yes, his contract is nearing an end and we are working on modalities required to see if he will stay or leave. We are looking at both sides to come up with a decision that favours the player," said Ally.