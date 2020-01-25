Gor without three new signings for Bandari match

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Gor Mahia will have to do without their three new signings when they take on Bandari in a crunch Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Ugandan striker Juma Balinya who joined the team from Yanga, Clinton Okoth who was signed on loan from Migori Youth and Ghanaian midfielder Jackson Owusu have not been cleared by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“Their registration is not complete but it is in the process, hopefully it will be done in time ahead of the next game,” FKF said in a statement.

Gor Mahia however have welcomed Philemon Otieno back into the team after he renewed his contract while new signings Nicholas Omondi, Michael Apudo and the youth team duo of Alphonce Omija and Chris Alpha who were promoted to the senior team are available for selection.