Gor coach says he’s not to blame for player woes

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack says the club’s players shouldn’t blame him for not fighting for their salaries as Kenya battles the coronavirus pandemic.

Polack said he’s shocked by reports that players are blaming him for being quiet as they fight for their wages from the club leadership on their own.

He insisted he should not be on the receiving end since he doesn’t pay salaries, and blamed those who are not happy with his presence at the club for inciting players against him.

The tactician said the players know very well who is responsible for the communication breakdown at the technical bench and he shouldn’t be blamed for the delays in salary payments.

“Those who are saying I am not concerned are dishonest. I have been on the management’s neck fighting for my players. Everyone is going through tough times and patience and endurance is key for us this time,” said Polack. Even though Gor players have gone for several months without pay, the management has once in a while chipped in with little cash to cushion them during these hard times.

The financial cash crunch has not only hit the Kenyan champions, but also their arch-rivals AFC Leopards and other Kenyan Premier League clubs whose players have gone without pay due to lack of sponsorship following the exit of prime sponsors SportPesa in August last year.

“People are living in hard times with rent arrears and in our situation things are even tougher because of lack of sponsorship. My silence on my players suffering doesn’t mean I don’t fight for them.