Gor coach jumps to skipper's defence

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack has defended captain Kenneth Muguna over claims that he feigned injury so as not to feature for the club in the past three Kenyan Premier League matches.

The midfielder last played for the 18-time Kenyan champions on November 10 against AFC Leopards and a section of the fans have taken issue with the player, questioning how he quickly recovered less than a month to play for Harambee Stars in the ongoing Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

The fans had criticised the player for lack of respect, accusing him of hiding behind the current financial crisis at the club and ‘fake injury’ to mount a protest over unpaid salary stretching four months.

But Polack has told Nation Sport that Muguna suffered an ankle injury which forced him to miss Gor’s league encounter against Kakamega Homeboyz, Bandari and Ulinzi Stars.

“Kenneth had an injury and he didn’t fake it as some of the fans are trying to imply. He has now recovered fully and that is why he is playing for Harambee Stars. I interact with this players daily and am sure he was truly injured,” said Polack.

"I am sure that he will come back and play for us against Kisumu All Stars after the end of Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and therefore the fans don’t need to judge him harshly because he still plays an integral part in my team,” he added.

The player has received interest from DC Motema Pembe who outwitted K’Ogalo in the preliminary stage of a two-leg CAF Confederation Cup in October.