Gor defender shifts focus to Cairo match

Fresh from marking international teammate John Mark Makwatta out of the game during Sunday's Mashemeji derby, Harambee Stars defender Joash Onyango has told Nation Sport he is eager to make up for lost time ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualification matches which begin this week.

The 26-year old centre-back nicknamed “Berlin Wall” — is making a second return to Egypt in four months and should feature prominently when Stars confront the Pharaohs in Thursday's qualifier at the Alexandria Stadium, some 300 kilometres from the country's capital Cairo.

Togo will host Comoros in Lome in the other game in Kenya's group but only two of these four teams are guaranteed qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.