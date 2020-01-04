Gor down Wazito in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

Champions Gor Mahia edged a stubborn Wazito FC 1-0 in a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Wazito, who were surprisingly the better side during the first half, started brightly with Joe Waithira testing Gor Mahia custodian Boniface Oluoch with a long-range shot in the second minute of the match.

Gor's first real chance came in the 27th minute after Kenneth Muguna got in the end of a creative dummy by Dennis Oalo, but the former's low shot was easily handled by Wazito custodian Kevin Onyango.

Wazito got a free kick just outside the box after Joe Waithira was fouled outside the box and new signing Dennis Nganga struck it beautifully, hitting the upright with Boniface Oluoch well beaten.

Clfton Miheso came in for Samuel Onyango in the 55th minute, while Wazito pulled out Derick Otanga for Elvis Rupia minutes later. Charles Momanyi rose high to head in Kenneth Muguna's free kick in the 58th minute and this proved to be the match-winner for Gor Mahia.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Ali Abondo came in for Joe Waithira, while Pistone Mutamba was rested for Joshua Otieno as Wazito continued their desperate search for an equaliser.

Gor responded by bringing in more firepower up front, Kennedy "Agogo" Otieno replacing Dennis Oalo.

Lawrence Juma found Wazito keeper Kevin Onyango napping with a beautifully struck volley from outside the box that hit the upright and bounced off the line as Wazito survived yet another scare.