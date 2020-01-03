Gor face moneybags Wazito in Machakos

By JEFF KINYANJUI

The Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos will host a double-header Saturday afternoon as the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) returns with eight matches on the cards this weekend.

Eighth-placed Sofapaka hosts struggling Kariobangi Sharks from 2pm, while Wazito take on champions Gor Mahia in the final match at the same venue. Both matches will be live on TV.

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack jetted back to the country on Monday and went straight to getting the team in shape ahead of Saturday afternoon's encounter.

K'Ogalo will, however, be without Ivorian striker Gislain Yikpe, who has joined Tanzanian side Yanga, while Francis Afriyie is back in Ghana. The team is also struggling to meet its financial obligations, but Polack remains optimistic things will work out.

"The management has assured us they are close to securing a good deal and I have been talking to the players. We need to put in the work and be patient. Things are tough but it will get better.

Teams up their game when they face us and I expect a tough match against Wazito, but we are ready and will be going for the maximum points. We want to stretch our lead at the top," Polack said.

Wazito has so far released six players and signed three notably, Dennis Sikhayi from AFC Leopards, Dennis Nganga and Kennedy Owino from KCB.

Assistant coach Frank Ouna will be in charge as Stewart Hall is yet to come back after the festive season. The team will also miss captain Bernard Ochieng, who has been ruled out for the entire season with a knee injury, new signing Kennedy Owino sustained an ankle sprain in training and striker Derrick Onyango is injured.

Ouna is however, optimistic his charges will do well; "Gor Mahia is the biggest team in Kenya and players always give their best when they face a club of Gor's calibre. Our preparations could have been better, but it was the festive season and we eased up a bit. However, we couldn't have wanted a better fixture to start the year - we are ready for the game," Ouna told Nation Sport.

Sofapaka, who have been on an upward trajectory since the reappointment of John Baraza as head coach, announced the signing of 11 new players Friday including highly-rated youngster Wisdom Naya from St Anthony's Kitale, Collins Wakhungu from Nzoia Sugar and Ghanaian striker Jedinak Ameyaw and Baraza has hinted some of the new players will be in the team to face Sharks.

"Sharks hasn't performed well in the first leg and I know for a fact they want to make amends and therefore it won't be an easy match. However, we are very eager to start the year with a win and will work hard to achieve that," Baraza said.

"We have depth now which is very key as it enables squad rotation. Several new players will be in action against Sharks," he added.

Sharks on their end have endured a tough season so far and are 15th on the log with just nine points after 14 matches.

Striker Sydney Lokale, who has been linked with a move to Swedish side Malmo FF, is the only Sharks player to have scored in the only two wins the side has had against Batoto ba Mungu, a 3-2 win in the FKF Cup final in 2018 and their only league win, 1-0 at Narok in August 2018. He is looking forward to finding the back of the net again.

“I am upbeat, everybody is upbeat. We are working hard towards the weekend game. We want to start the year on a positive note. I have scored against them twice and it definitely gives me the confidence to go out there and do it again," he told the club's portal .

In other matches on Saturday afternoon, Bandari welcomes Nzoia at Mbaraki, Chemelil Sugar takes on Tusker at the Muhoroni Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz and Kisumu AllStars will battle at the Bukhungu Stadium while Mathare United and KCB square it out at Kasarani

Fixtures

Saturday

Bandari v Nzoia Sugar - Mbaraki - 2pm

Chemelil Sugar v Tusker - Muhoroni - 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kisumu All-stars - Bukhungu - 3pm

Mathare United v KCB - Kasarani - 4:15 pm

Sofapaka v Kariobangi Sharks - Machakos - 2pm

Wazito v Gor Mahia - Machakos - 4:15pm

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Zoo - Bukhungu - 3 pm